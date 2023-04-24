Devil Dogs Donate To HACSM Food Pantry

Members of the “Untamed Dogs Pound 351, Illinois Pack, Military Order of the Devil Dogs, Greenville IL” presented a $150 check and Certificate to The Highland Area Christian Service Ministry Food Pantry, Highland IL, on April 15th , 2023.

Dogs present are (Pictured left to right): PDD Lester Blankenship of Greenville, PDD Randy Von Hatten of Highland, Ministry Director Diane Williams, Marine Corps League Department of Illinois Sr. Vice Commandant PDD Robert Weber of Trenton, PDD Greg Stoff of Highland, PDD Henry Steiner of Mulberry Grove, Pound Keeper PDD Dan Betts of Pocahontas, and PDD Herb Knobeloch, Jr. of Mascoutah.

The Food Pantries Organizational goal is to “provide the opportunity for every resident of the Highland Area to receive food and other services as they are needed”. “The Military Order of the Devil Dogs” are the Fun and Honor Society of the Marine Corps League and Pound 351 gathers funds through various fundraisers and personal donations, presenting them each year to local organizations primarily helping children or the disadvantaged in our Pound Communities. This is the sixth donation in our local communities this year, and more to come as funds build! Last year at the National Marine Corps League Convention a sum of $83,000+ was donated by the Military Order of the Devil Dogs Supreme Growl to these causes.

Semper Fi and Woof Woof.