Devil Dogs Donate To Montgomery Food Pantry

Members of the “Untamed Dogs Pound 351, Illinois Pack, Military Order of the Devil Dogs, Greenville IL” presented a check for $150 and a Certificate to The Montgomery Food Pantry in Hillsboro, IL on April 5th, 2023. Pound 351 has Devil Dogs from Bond, Clinton, Madison, Montgomery, St. Clair and Fayette counties.

Pictured left to right: Director Charity Griggs Fields, PDD Greg Stoff of Highland, DD Chris Gutierrez of Hillsboro, and PDD Terry Williams of Litchfield.

The Untamed Dogs gather funds through various fundraisers and personal donations throughout the year and donate those funds to local charities to help children’s organizations and those in need. In 2022 the Military Order of the Devil Dogs donated more than $83,000 to children’s charities at the National Marine Corps League Convention and Supreme Growl.

Woof Woof and Semper Fi.