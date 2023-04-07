Eagle Scout Project Benefits DeMoulin Museum

Bradley Larson needed an Eagle Scout project and the DeMoulin Museum also had a need.

The end result was a new storage shed for the museum.

A ceremony was held last Saturday to recognize Larson.

Museum Curator John Goldsmith said while the shed isn’t related to DeMoulin history or artifacts, the new shed is an important addition as it will help the museum function. He said officials thought they had enough storage space when they moved into their current location, they’ve needed more. Goldsmith said Larson approached the museum asking if they needed anything that could be his Eagle Scout project and they decided a storage shed would be best.

Goldsmith said the shed will eventually be painted.