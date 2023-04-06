Easter Egg Hunts This Weekend

Easter weekend is this Saturday and Sunday.

Several egg hunts have been reported to WGEL.

The big Greenville event, sponsored by the Greenville Optimist Club and Greenville Commercial Club, is Saturday, April 8 at 2 p.m. at Patriot’s Park, west of Greenville.

Age groups are toddler through age 2, 3 through 5, 6 and 7, and 8 and 9.

There will be a special section for youths with special needs. It is for boys and girls through sixth grade.

Over 2,400 eggs will be set out, some with money and candy inside. Each age group will have a $5 golden egg and a grand prize egg.

Cash prizes have been donated by Bradford National Bank, Peoples State Bank, Midland States Bank, Bank of Hillsboro, and FNB Community Bank.

Other local egg hunts are at:

Tamalco Christian Church will have an Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 7, at 10:30 AM. The egg hunt will be followed by a lunch. Everyone is welcome. For more, call 401-3650.

Greenville Nursing & Rehabilitation Friday, April 7 at 2 p.m.

PIC Park in Pierron Saturday, April 8. It is sponsored by the Highland-Pierron Fire Department. The park opens at 10:15 a.m., and the egg hunts, divided by age, will start at 10:30 a.m. The Easter Bunny will also be there.

The Keyesport American Legion at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. All Age groups are welcome.

Gretchen Wilson Park in Pocahontas at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 9. The event is sponsored by the Pocahontas-Old Ripley Fire Department. The special guest will be the Easter Bunny.