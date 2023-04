The polls opened at 6 a.m. for today’s consolidated election.

They will remain open until 7 p.m.

Registered must vote at their polling places.

Those who are not registered, but want to vote, can visit the Bond County clerk’s office. They will be registered, then be allowed to vote at the clerk’s office.

For information, call the county clerk’s office at 664-0449.

WGEL will broadcast election results Tuesday night.