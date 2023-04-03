Factory Theatre Players Presents ‘James and the Giant Peach’

Tickets are now on sale for the late-April presentation of “James and the Giant Peach” at The Factory Theatre in Greenville. The show, which is appropriate for all ages, is a tale of a young boy who finds his true family in the most unlikely places.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for GU students and others under 18 years of age. They can be purchased by visiting The Factory Theatre’s website: greenville.edu/factorytheatre.

Tickets also can be purchased at the door the evening of the show, but quantities may be limited.

The show will run on April 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. and on April 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes ahead of showtime.

The Factory Theatre would like to thank its sponsors: Bond County Realtors, Double J Doggie Stay & Play, Scooters Coffee, Toastiez, and The Smart Center. According to Gret Tindall, Production Manager, “Without the generous support of our sponsors, we would not be able to bring such quality, family-friendly entertainment to the area.”