False Shooter Reports Called In To Several IL Schools, Including In Granite City, Mt. Vernon

Several school districts throughout Illinois received several false reports of school shooters on Wednesday.

Reports have come from Chicago, Rockford, Freeport, Dixon, and Winnebago, as well as Madison County.

Fox 2 in St. Louis reports police vehicles were lined up along Madison Avenue in Granite City Wednesday morning. Police vehicles were reportedly seen blocking the entrances to the school.

Several medical helicopters and a SWAT Team truck were also on the school’s campus. The school was on lockdown.

Granite City Community Unit School District #9 officials issued a statement noting the possible threat. They reportedly took immediate action to make sure that students at Granite City High School and Coolidge Junior High are safe. Parents were given specific instructions for how to pick up their students, who were sent home early.

Fox 2 reports Mount Vernon Police posted a Facebook status update about a prank at a high school there. A call was reportedly made about a possible armed person in Mt. Vernon High School. Police were called to secure the school as a precaution.

Neither the cause nor sources of the threats are currently known.