Fayette County Sheriff’s Office dispatched Coroner Dave Harris to the scene of a farm accident in rural Patoka late Wednesday afternoon.

Harris pronounced 90-year-old Billy Edwards deceased at the scene. Edwards was operating an open station tractor and apparently struck an object in front of the tractor. Edwards was thrown off the tractor and underneath the rear wheel.

Personnel from the Fayette County Sheriff’s office and Patoka Fire & Rescue assisted on the scene.