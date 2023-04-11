Field Fire In Rural Mulberry Grove

The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District was dispatched at 8:44 PM Monday, April 10, to a field fire south of IL Rt. 140, southeast of Interstate 70 in rural Mulberry Grove.

Personnel report they arrived on scene to find approximately one tenth of an acre of corn stubble on fire out in a field with no supervision.

Crews extinguished the blaze with a brush truck. Three firefighters were on scene for approximately 15 minutes with no injuries. Other firefighters stood by at the fire house as further manpower was not needed.