The City of Greenville plans to flush fire hydrants April 17 through May 22.

Flushing will begin at the water plant and go outward to the water towers, then from the towers to the end of water mains.

The work is done to flush residue from the water mains and distribution system.

Residents may experience some discoloration of water during this process.

Anyone with questions can call George Schofield, Public Works supervisor, at 664-1644 or the water plant at 664-0131.