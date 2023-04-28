Four H’ers Visit GU Science Center

Local youths from the University of Illinois Extension 4H program in Bond County recently visited Greenville University’s White Center, northwest of Greenville.

They spent the afternoon learning about birds, plants and animals in the state.

Professor Emeritus Bill Ahern gave a presentation about birds native to Illinois. The youths were able to touch and explore many preserved specimens from the university’s biology department collection.

Local wildlife expert Denny Kirkham, with the assistance of Josh and Jason Pierce, taught the boys and girls about mammals. They displayed many pelts from the university’s collection and talked about them, giving the 4H members the chance to examine the fur and understand how each mammal functions in nature.

The group also visited the center’s outdoor nature area to see spring flowers in bloom.

University of Illinois Extension 4H is open to kids five to 18 years of age. For more information in Bond County call 664-3665 or email Vohlken@Illinois.edu.