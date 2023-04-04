Fourth Fest Announces John Waite To Perform

On Monday, Bond County Fourth Fest officials announced the big music headliner for Saturday, July 1.

Fourth Fest Chairman Randy Alderman said he was excited to announce that legendary vocalist and musician John Waite, formerly of the Babys and Bad English, will headline that night. Waite has toured with Ringo Starr and has had numerous #1 hits. Randy said going all the way back to the bicentennial and with all of the great acts that have performed since then in Greenville, Waite may be the biggest name they’ve booked.

Click below to hear more:

While the Babys was a popular band, Waite has had his biggest successes with the number one solo hit “Missing You,” and he was in the band Bad English, which had a major hit with “When I See You Smile.”

His songs have been featured in the movies “About Last Night” and “Days of Thunder,” and he is the subject of a new documentary, “The Hard Way,” streaming on Amazon Prime.

Alderman talked about the musical lineup for Fourth Fest, which is Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. On Friday, Benders & Backroads will open the concert and the headliner will be McBride & the Ride. On Saturday, Waite’s set will be followed by the “after-party” band, Superjam.

Click below for more:

Music entertainment at Fourth Fest is presented at no charge to those attending.

According to Alderman, business and community support is essential for Fourth Fest to be presented. He said the budget is $65,000 that is supported by local businesses and donations. Sponsorship opportunities exist and donations are always accepted. For more, go to MyFourthFest.com.

Click below to hear his comments:

The fireworks show will be Saturday night after the John Waite concert.