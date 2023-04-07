Free Sales Techniques & Strategies Luncheon Set For April 18

Local business owners and managers can learn sales techniques and strategies from a panel of area sales professionals at an upcoming brown-bag luncheon in downtown Greenville.

That event will be held on Tuesday, April 18, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the third floor of the SMART Center located at 102 N. 2nd Street. The panel is a collaboration between the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and a Greenville University Sales and Sales Management class.

Panelists for the luncheon will be Tom Kennedy general manager of WGEL radio station; Sandy Michel, managing broker at RE/MAX Alliance Real Estate in Vandalia; Austin Rexroad, a GU grad and crop insurance agent at Daum Insurance; and Roger Sanders, a former sales executive in the agriculture industry.

For more information, contact Elaine McNamara at the Greenville Chamber of Commerce at (618) 664-9272 (email: elaine.mcnamara@greenville.edu) or GU Professor Jane Bell at (618) 704-5515 (email: jane.bell@greenville.edu).

The event is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch, but meals can be purchased for $12 by contacting Elaine McNamara.