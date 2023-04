On April 14 the Greenville FFA livestock judging team competed at the Section Contest in Newton. The team placed 4th out of 13 Section teams. Individually placing was Lacie Beckert tying for 8th, Maggie Goodson in 12th place, and Kylie Doll in 22nd. There were 82 total Section 19 members.

Kylie Doll, Brayden Huels, Ryan Lehn, Lacie Beckert, and Maggie Goodson will be competing at the upcoming state contest.