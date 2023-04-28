Greenville Girl Scouts Conduct Service Projects

Girl Scout Troop 8860 in Greenville recently helped install and then fill a Blessing Box to serve the community. The box is located next to the walking path along the football field across the street from Greenville Elementary School. The girls each brought non-perishable food and personal hygiene items to begin filling the box. This serves as a Take Action project for the girls, which differs from community service in that it is sustainable. Everyone in the community is invited to take advantage of the box to give or take needed supplies.

The troop also visited Air Evac Lifeteam 137 on Highway 127 south of Greenville. The girls delivered a few boxes of cookies that had been donated to the Hometown Heroes program. This program honors heroes in the troop’s own hometown by distributing cookies that had been donated by customers as a thank you to those who serve the community. More cookies from the program will be delivered in Bond County soon. A favorite part of the evening was when the girls got a closer look at the helicopter.

For more information about Girl Scouts, check out gsofsi.org.