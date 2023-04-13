Greenville Women’s Alliance Formed

A new women’s civic group has been formed in Greenville.

The Greenville Women’s Alliance is ready to begin fulfilling its mission and is currently seeking members.

Alliance Treasurer Kayla Curry and President Joellen Vohlken talked about the name of the organization. She said they questioned if they wanted to keep the name as the Greenville Women’s Club since they would be doing some different things. Joellen said people often look at the connotation of a word, rather than its actual meaning and while “club” may make some feel excluded, “alliance” highlights different women’s abilities to work together and get something done.

Kayla said the goals of the Greenville Women’s Alliance is summed up by their mission statement, which says the service organization that’s here to lift up the community by filing gaps ad adding growth opportunities for all residents. Joellen said the group wants to add value to the community and give women an opportunity to lead, mentor, and collaborate.

Members are now being sought by the alliance. The group is open to any women 18 and over. There is a Facebook page. A membership form will be posted there soon. Their next regular meeting will be Wednesday, April 26, at 7 PM in the Patriot’s Park meeting room.

The group will have an information table at the May 6 Greenville Farmers Market. The first big project will be a Back To School Bash on August 11. Funds will be raised to obtain school supplies to fill backpacks for over 600 students.

Officers for the Greenville Women’s Alliance include Joellen Vohlken as president, Cheralee Vohlken as vice-president, Kayla Curry as treasurer, Elisabeth Ward as secretary, Tara D’Arcy as social media director, and Heather Edwards and Michele Sauerwein as directors.