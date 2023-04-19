GU Legacy Weekend Honors Morrow on April 21 and 22

A special two-day event is planned at Greenville University later this month to honor former Panther football player Nicholas Morrow, who is now a player in the National Football League.

Several activities are planned April 21 and 22 for GU’s first legacy weekend.

Greenville University Athletic Director Tom Ackerman told us GU will have an athletic chapel Friday morning at 9:30 AM. Everyone is welcome to hear Nicholas speak. A VIP reception will be held that evening on campus. Mayor George Barber will present Morrow with a key to the city at 10 AM in front of Toastiez in the Greenville SMART Center. Morrow will then head to the GU football field for a free youth football clinic, open to youngsters in fifth through eighth grade. Food trucks will be present. There will be another special presentation, including a jersey retirement, Saturday at 6 PM. Tickets to that program are $60 and can be purchased at GUPanthers.com.

For more information call the GU Advancement Office at 664-6500 or go online to Athletics.Greenville.edu/LegacyWeekend.

Morrow played at GU from 2013 to 2016. The linebacker signed with the Oakland Raiders, as an undrafted free agent, and played five seasons with the team. He was a member of the Chicago Bears last season and recently signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.