Health Board Reviews Drug Take Back Day & More

In their recent regular meeting, the Bond County Board of Health heard an update on last Saturday’s Bond County Drug Take Back Day, which was sponsored by the Bond County Recovery Council, Prairie Counseling Center, HSHS Holy Family Hospital, the Greenville Police Department and the Bond County Sheriff’s Office. Forty-six vehicles drove through the drop-off location behind the Health Department with 526 bottles of pills collected. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency promotes the event two times a year, one in April and the other event in October. Plans are being made for a local October event.

The Bond County Health Department’s cash reserves displayed a decrease. Administrator Sean Eifert indicated the decline in cash reserves this time of year is typical of past years. A gap between reimbursements and incurred expenses in grant-funded programs, as well as an additional payroll during the month contribute to the decline. Capital expenses for office upgrades in the dental clinic were also a one-time expense paid during the month. A positive cash flow is expected in the upcoming months.

With the state of Illinois’ new fiscal year beginning July 1, grant applications for program funding are due in May. Last year, new funding guidelines were implemented in the Healthy Families program. Based on the county’s social vulnerability index, Bond County was not an identified priority county for reserved funding. The local Healthy Families program was able to continue in the current fiscal year from monies received through the American Rescue Plan Act. Program funding available for the upcoming fiscal year has not yet been announced.

Bond County Health Department is currently screening individuals for colorectal cancer. Individuals meeting specific criteria are offered a FIT screening test, which can detect blood in stool, a symptom of colorectal or other medical conditions that may need medical attention. To date, several individuals have qualified for the FIT screening.