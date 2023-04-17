Health Board Talks Covid Infrastructure, CDC Grant & Administrator Evaluation

The Bond County Board of Health met in regular session recently.

Board members learned the Bond County Health Department has been selected to interview with Boston Consulting Group, a firm gathering information about critical infrastructure gaps that became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. The team will also be identifying initiatives that were successful during the pandemic and the potential to adapt them for broader use within public health systems.

Distribution of funding from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s infrastructure grant has been announced. Intended for workforce development, the Health Department will be a recipient of these funds, which may be used for the recruitment and retention of staff. The grant will be available this summer and extend for 5 years.

Board of Health members completed the annual performance review for Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert. In completing the review, Board of Health members recognized the health department’s achievements during the past year. Eifert was commended for his leadership in expanding services, increasing the financial stability of the department, and securing available grant dollars that are crucial resources for the enhancement of local public health services. With his recent election as President-Elect of the Illinois Association of Public Health Administrators and connections with state public health officials, the board also thanked Sean for his dedication to advocate for public health in small communities.