ISP Honors The First, First Responders During Telecommunicators Week

When seconds can mean lives, public safety dispatchers are often the first contact citizens have in an emergency. The information obtained during sometimes frantic 911 calls from the public can be critical for Illinois State Police (ISP) troopers responding to an incident. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed April 9-15, 2023 as Telecommunications Week in Illinois in recognition of the vital contributions telecommunicators make to the safety of Illinois residents and visitors.

“Telecommunicators are the unsung heroes of Illinois—dispatching emergency services and relaying critical information to first responders that saves lives,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I couldn’t be prouder to honor our first, first responders this Telecommunicators week—and on behalf of the State of Illinois, thank you for your service.”

“Often referred to as the first, first responders, our telecommunicators are a vital link within our operation, helping us serve the public,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Every year in April we honor those calming voices and recognize the role they play in ensuring effective and efficient emergency response in times of crisis.”

The ISP’s Telecommunication Services Bureau (TSB) has approximately 100 public safety telecommunicators responsible for providing reliable routine and emergency communication capabilities for state law enforcement agencies, as well as federal, county, and municipal agency partners when necessary. Telecommunicators answer the call and relay information from the caller to frontline responders, standing together with law enforcement on the front lines of public safety.

In 2022, ISP telecommunicators handled more than 500,000 calls for service.

The ISP TSB has six communications centers throughout the state – Sterling Communications Center, which serves Troops 1 and 2; Chicago Communications Center, which serves Troop 3; Pontiac Communications Center, which serves Troops 4, 5 and 7; Springfield Communications Center, which serves Troop 6 and the Springfield Command Center; Collinsville Communications Center, which serves Troop 8; and Du Quoin Communications Center, which serves Troops 9 and 10.