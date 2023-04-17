Jays Scholar Bowl Team Ends Regular Season With Thirty Wins

Another very successful IESA regular season has been completed by the Greenville Junior High School scholar bowl Blue Jays.

The varsity Jays were 30-4 in Illinois Elementary School Association competition. They now await the regional round later this month.

The 30th win was a close one against one of the local team’s toughest opponents, Edwardsville Liberty.

The Jays led by 10 points at half time, then the teams traded leads in the second half with Greenville finishing in front 230-220.

Throughout this season, eighth graders Eli Ennen, Jonas Busby, Carston Plant, Selah Field, and Jensen Cartwright, along with seventh graders Wynn Wilson, Eli Sears and Lucas Wall have scored varsity points.

The junior varsity Jays were 18-10 for the season.

Other scholar bowl students include eighth graders Eva File and Colten Walker, and seventh graders Kellen Boudouris, Kilihan Horihan, Jaxon Mathenia, Parker McMahon, Lukas Simmonds, Christian Swalley and Addison Walker.

The varsity Jays will compete in the Staunton Regional on April 26.

Six schools are in the event including Staunton, Greenville, Gillespie, Litchfield, Hillsboro and Southwestern Piasa.