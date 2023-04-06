Kaskaskia College Election Results

Four men, including two incumbents, ran for the two Kaskaskia College Board trustee positions in Tuesday’s consolidated election.

Unofficial totals show the two incumbents, Bryan Holthaus of Carlyle and Jim Beasley of Centralia, received the most votes. Totals, collected from the counties in the district, were 5,528 for Holthaus, 4,969 for Beasley, 4,941 for Brian Brink of Breese, and 1,849 for Chuck Lear of Salem.

The terms are for six years.

Vote totals are unofficial. There are still outstanding vote-by-mail ballots that could come in and be counted if they were postmarked no later than Election Day.

County clerks must wait 14 days for vote-by-mail ballots to be delivered, and then can conduct the canvass.