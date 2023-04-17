Kaskaskia College Hosts Fifth Annual Welding Competition

Centralia High School student Brett Page of Centralia scored first in Kaskaskia College’s fifth annual welding competition at the college’s Crisp Technology Center. Page received a 12-credit hour scholarship certificate sponsored by ConAgra Brands in Centralia.

Second place also went to a Centralia High School student, Quaid Morgan, who received a three-credit hour certificate sponsored by Americana Outdoors in Salem.

Forty-one high school students representing Carlyle, Mater Dei, Centralia, Breese Central, Wesclin, Mulberry Grove, Vandalia, and Nashville high schools participated in the competition. Students were scored on welding techniques, torch cutting, assembly, and shop etiquette. Chris Johnson from Americana Outdoors, Kevin Stewart from the Boilermakers Local 363, and Ryan Brinkmann from EFI Solutions served as judges for the competition. Kaskaskia College Assistant Professor of Welding Cory Wellen notes this year’s competition was tough and praised the high quality of work presented by the students, which he says reflects their instructors’ dedication.

Now in its fifth year, Wellen says the welding competition has grown thanks to interest from the high schools and local industries. “It is important that we continue to offer this competition and introduce our students to local industries” said Wellen. “Right now, I have more companies in the area looking to employ welders than students enrolled in the program. I hope this competition will continue to see that not only welding but all trades can offer high-paying jobs while keeping skilled labor in the area.”

Cee Kay Supply of St. Louis; Lincoln Electric; EFI -Solutions, Centralia; Centralia Machine &Fab (CMF), Centralia; the Boilermakers Local 363, Belleville; Gateway Sales & Solutions, St. Louis; Bettendorf Stanford, Salem; and Velocity Metalworks, Hoffman sponsored this year’s competition.