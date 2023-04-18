KC Named To 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School’s List

Kaskaskia College is proud to be awarded the Silver designation as a Military-Friendly school in the 2023- 2024 Military Friendly® School’s list included in the upcoming May issue of G.I Jobs Magazine. The 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School’s list, by VIQTORY, a media entity for military personnel transitioning into civilian life, honors schools throughout the country that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans and spouses as students and ensure their success on campus. The listing provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families.

Carrie Hancock, Coordinator of Veterans’ Services, notes the designation reflects the College’s commitment to serving veteran and military students. “The transition from being in the military to being a college student can be overwhelming, and we strive to make this seamless as possible,” said Hancock.

As Coordinator of Veterans’ Services, Hancock serves as a “one-stop-shop” for students who have served or are currently serving in the military and their spouses or children to enroll and attend classes as smoothly and stress-free as possible. She also oversees the KC Veteran and Military Student Center on the main campus, which provides veterans with a designated area to study, relax, and have the camaraderie they had in the military. “We were named Military Friendly because of our commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community at Kaskaskia College,” said Hancock. She notes the silver ranking indicates the College is within 20% of the top ten Military Friendly Colleges in the United States. “It is my honor to serve these students and be only a part of this honor shared with the entire Kaskaskia College community!”

Kaskaskia College President George Evans says, “We are humbled to be once again recognized as a Military Friendly School. We at Kaskaskia College do not take for granted the sacrifices our men and women in uniform have undertaken to protect this great nation. We will always be committed to the men and women in uniform. We do not know them all, but we owe them all.

Additionally, we must recognize our Veterans Service Coordinator, Carrie Hancock, as she is very hands-on with all of our returning veterans and active duty military personnel and works with them to ensure their transition to civilian life and the education world is as seamless as possible. She is truly an asset to this school.”

Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the College. More than 1,800 schools participated in the 2023-2024 survey.

The list’s methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent higher education and military recruitment community leaders.

For more information about KC’s 2023-2024 Military Friendly® School designation, please visit https://www.militaryfriendly.com/kaskaskia-college-is-military-friendly/.

To learn more about opportunities and services available to military veterans at their dependents at Kaskaskia College, contact Carrie Hancock at 618-545-3075.