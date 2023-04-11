KC Recognizes Earl Flack, McKay Auto Parts, As 2023 Entrepreneur Of The Year

Kaskaskia College and the Kaskaskia College Foundation have honored McKay NAPA Auto Parts and its President Earl Flack as the 2023 Kaskaskia College Teachers and Coaches Entrepreneurship Program (TCEP) “Entrepreneur of the Year.” Flack and McKay were honored during a program at Bretz Wildlife Lodge and Winery in Carlyle on April 6.

In presenting the award, KC President George Evans noted McKay Auto Parts has been serving south central Illinois since 1937, with Flack starting as an entry-level employee. “Through true grit and strong work ethic, he worked his way up to become a shareholder and later President of the company,” said Evans. “He has continued McKay’s tradition of providing quality service and expanded the company to include new locations with more than two hundred employees.”

Evans asked the more than 20 KC Automotive Technology and Business students in attendance to pay attention to Flack’s story because it is something they can work towards in their careers.

Flack said he was honored to receive the award and took the time to recognize the McKay family for their legacy. “I was humbled but honored to be able to accept this award on behalf of McKay/NAPA Auto Parts,” said Flack. “We’ve got a great team at McKay Auto Parts. Jim McKay entrusted us to take his father Vincent J. ‘Mac’ McKay’s legacy and move this company forward, and that’s what we’ve done.”

Flack was pleased to see so many KC students in attendance and offered them this advice, “Step forward while others step back and take on challenges. Get out of your comfort zone. Do things that you don’t normally do. Whoever you go to work for will recognize your work ethic.

It’s the number one thing I look for in an employee. You have the work ethic, and it’s recognized.”

McKay’s corporate office and warehouse are located in Litchfield, with 24 stores throughout south-central Illinois, including in Carlyle, Centralia, Nashville, and Vandalia within KC’s district.

Through a cooperative effort, McKay’s has also set up a store in the automotive department on the main campus at Kaskaskia College. Flack is also a long-time member of the Automotive Program’s advisory board, providing input into the program’s growth and development. KC Assistant Professor of Automotive Technology Chuck DeBernardi, a long-time friend of Flack’s, says his leadership and information have been precious to the program. “Earl Flack is an out-of-the-ordinary forward-thinking individual,” said DeBernardi. “Through his leadership on our advisory board, KC has the kind of program that prepares future generations of automotive technicians.”

Established by an anonymous donor, Kaskaskia’s Teachers and Coaches Entrepreneurship Program (TCEP) is a multi-faceted initiative to promote understanding, appreciation, and support of America’s free enterprise system. The purpose is to recognize those business and community leaders for their significant contributions to our community and support activities and events that promote and encourage entrepreneurship. The Entrepreneur of the Year program has allowed the college to highlight the many entrepreneurial success stories that have taken place throughout the college district.