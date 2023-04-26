KC Spring Choir Concert Sunday

Kaskaskia College is delighted to announce its upcoming Spring Choir Concert, featuring three ensembles: Concert Choir, KC Blues, and Community Chorale. The concert will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in the Jane Knight Auditorium.

Under the direction of Professor Lynda Marshall, the Concert Choir will showcase their voices with captivating repertoire that includes Anton Bruckner’s “Locus Iste,” Andrea Ramsey’s “Hope Lingers On,” Rene Clausen’s “O My Luve’s Like a Red, Red Rose,” and Jake Runestad’s “Nyon, Nyon.” Each piece promises to captivate the audience with its emotive melodies and harmonies, delivered by the talented members of the Concert Choir.

Adding a touch of jazz to the program, KC Blues will be joined by guest instrumentalists Brock Myers on drums and Cliff Jourdan on bass. KC Blues will treat the audience to soulful renditions of jazz standards like “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” “Blue Skies,” and “Come Fly with Me.” In addition, they will present a contemporary arrangement of “Bring Me Little Water, Silvy,” attributed to Leadbelly, showcasing their versatility.

Community Chorale will enchant the audience with their performance of Randall Thompson’s “The Last Words of David,” Moses Hogan’s “Battle of Jericho,” and Z. Randall Stroope’s “Lamentations of Jeremiah.” The rich harmonies and powerful vocals of the Community Chorale are sure to leave a lasting impression on the audience, showcasing their exceptional talent and dedication to choral music.

The concert will culminate with the performance of Andre Thomas’ “Band of Angels,” a rousing gospelstyle choral setting that quotes the familiar tune “All Night, All Day.” This uplifting and spirited piece promises to be the perfect finale for an afternoon concert.

The Kaskaskia College Spring Choir Concert is free and open to the public. Mark your calendars for Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. in the Jane Knight Auditorium, and join us for an unforgettable afternoon of exceptional choral performances.