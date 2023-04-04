Library Events This Week

The Greenville Public Library has special activities this week.

Children are invited to look for the hidden Easter ornament in the lower level of the library through Saturday, April 8, according to Library Director Jo Keillor. The ornament is moved to a new spot every morning. When you find it, tell the librarian and you’ll receive a prize.

The library is also having a story walk at Jaycee Park now through April 15. She said you can walk around the perimeter of the playground and read a book together as you go along. The story walk is sponsored by the library, as well as the Kingsbury Park District, and Bond County KRP program.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.