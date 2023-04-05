Library Poetry Contest For Adults

The Greenville Public Library is sponsoring an adult poetry contest this month.

If you are a poet, or a poet and don’t know it, why don’t you compose one and enter it in the contest?

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL April is National Poetry Month and all local poets are invited to enter the contest. Each original poem will be judged by Sandra Schmidt, a former professor at Greenville University. There will be a prize for the winner. For more, visit GreenvillePublicLibrary.org

Anyone with questions about the contest can call the library at 664-3115.