Living History Event Returns To GES

The very popular Living History event returned to the Greenville Elementary School for two hours last Friday.

Fourth grade students turned themselves into athletes, presidents, entertainers and other historical figures.

They stood still until someone came up and pushed the “button” on a piece of paper to start the presentation. Each student prepared a speech to tell about their character.

Fourth Grade Teacher Stephanie Tebbe oversees the Living History program and told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel the students do a lot of work to prepare for it. She said the kids pick a historical figure and spend about five weeks, researching that person and creating a two-minute speech. They memorize the speech on their own and with partners. Tebbe said two minutes is longer than it seems when you’re memorizing something. She said the kids were very excited about the project and it’s always enjoyed by families.

Many parents, grandparents, other teachers and students, and members of the community attended the event.