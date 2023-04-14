Local Officials Were Ready For Threat Situation

School administrators throughout Illinois quickly became aware of Wednesday’s mass threats throughout Illinois.

Twenty one school districts received what are now believed to have been swatting calls, dangerous and illegal fake calls about an active shooter situation.

WGEL spoke to Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece and Bond County Unit 2 Superintendent Wes Olson.

Both were aware of what was occurring and quickly were in contact, according to Chief Neece. Neece said his department was monitoring other reports as they unfolded in real time. He said he and Superintendent Olson were in touch immediately and put a plan in place.

Click below for more:

Superintendent Olson felt it was important to contact the chief and at the same time monitor what was going on with other districts. He said he has a network of other officials that he contacts for instances like this. Two of the superintendents in that group were experiencing the threats in their district. Olson said threats of this type are always taken seriously, but it’s a balancing act, because you don’t want to cause more chaos than is necessary. He said he’s thankful for the line of communication between the school district, the city, and police, to quickly address issues like this.

Click below to hear his comments:

All of the calls were determined to be hoaxes.

Among the 21 districts getting calls were Centralia, Collinsville, Granite City and Mt. Vernon.