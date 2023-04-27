Madison Johnson Of Vandalia Is New KC Student Trustee

Madison Johnson of Vandalia was recently elected as the Kaskaskia College Student Trustee for the 2023-24 school year. Johnson, who is working towards her Associate in Arts with a focus in business studies, was sworn in by KC Board Chairman Bill Hawley at the trustees’ April 24 board meeting. “I am very excited about this position and that my fellow students trust me enough to put me in this position,” said Johnson. “I hope that with this position, I am able to make my fellow students feel connected to the board and that their opinions are important to the board. I will do everything I can to get the students’ concerns heard by the board and try to make changes happen.”

A 2022 Vandalia Community High School graduate, Johnson plans to continue her education after she graduates from KC to obtain a bachelor’s degree in financial services. She is the daughter of Mary Klein and Steve Klein.