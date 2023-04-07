Many Activities On The Senior Center Schedule

Many activities are scheduled at the Bond Country Senior Center in Greenville during the next two weeks.

Senior Center Program Coordinator Lis Ward tells us there will be a puzzles activity at 12:30 PM on Monday, April 10. They play pinochle every Tuesday at 11 AM. After lunch on April 11, there will be Bingo at 12:30 PM. On the 12th, there will be checkers and chess at 12:30 PM. Seniors play Mexican Train Dominoes every Thursday at 9:30 AM. At 1 PM on Friday the 14th and Friday the 21st, there will be a virtual class called “Getting to Know Your iPhone”. Registration is required for the iPhone class. On Monday, April 17, the Senior Center will host scrapbooking at 9:30 AM. They’ll play Bingo again on Monday, April 17, at 12:30 PM. A book club will begin on Wednesday, April 19, at 12:30 PM, and will meet monthly.

For more information, call the senior center at 664-1465.