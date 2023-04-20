Marine Man Dies In Crash

A 25-year-old Marine man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Bond County early Wednesday morning.

Bond County Coroner Anthony Brooks identified the victim as Tyler J. Verson.

The coroner said the investigation into the crash continues by Illinois State Police and his office.

The accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. along Illinois Rt. 143, just east of Saw Mill Road in rural Pierron.

The coroner reported Verson was driving the car westbound on Route 143 when it crossed the centerline, travelled off the highway into the front yard of a residence, and struck a tree head on. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Brooks said the cause and manner of death remains under investigation.

Also responding to the accident scene were Bond County Sheriff’s Department deputies, the Highland-Pierron Fire District rescue unit, and Highland EMS.