Five members of the Mulberry Grove FFA participated in this year’s state Dairy Judging CDE at Kaskaskia College in Centralia on Friday, March 31.

The team consisted of Braden Hartmann, Addison Hebenstreit, Megan Mollett, Ellie Albert and Myah Huhn.

As a team, the Mulberry Grove crew placed 3rd overall behind Altamont, who placed 2nd, and Nashville, who placed 1st.

Individually, Ellie Albert placed 3rd.