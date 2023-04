Mulberry Grove High School will hold its National Honor Society induction ceremony at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, in the high school gymnasium.

There are seven new members being inducted, including Addison Hebenstreit, Shawnee Tedrick, Amanda File, Micah Greenwood, Megan Schewe, Lily Bourgeois, and Dalani White.

Congratulations to the new inductees!