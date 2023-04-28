Mock Accident At Unit 2 Planned

The Greenville Police Department and Bond County Community Unit 2 have announced a mock DUI traffic crash event will be held Thursday, May 4 at 1 p.m. on the Unit 2 grounds.

The mock crash is being held because the Greenville High School spring prom is on Saturday, May 6.

The crash will be staged to remind high school students about how making the right choices behind the wheel can protect themselves and others from dangerous driving behaviors, which could lead to injuries or death.

The mock crash will use real crashed vehicles, set up on the school grounds. Students participate as crash victims. The school’s student body will watch the demonstration to learn how emergency responders conduct rescue efforts.

Participating in the mock crash will be the Greenville Police Department, Bond County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police, the Bond County Coroner’s Office, the Greenville Fire Protection District, Rural Med EMS and Air Evac.

Junior High Drive will be closed to traffic from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on May 4.

Greenville Chief of Police Stefan Neece said this information is being made available to make the community and parents aware of the mock event, and not to cause a panic about a real incident.