Mont. Co. Officials Respond To Numerous Incidents

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies had an eventful first half of the week.

On Monday, April 24, at approximately 1:20 P.M., a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a male subject, identified as 27 year old Jacob G. Meyer, of Hillsboro, operating a bicycle near the intersection of Rountree and Tremont Streets in Hillsboro for multiple traffic violations. Meyer allegedly fled from the area and began to yell obscenities toward the deputy. He was subsequently stopped on Tremont Street near Preston Street. Another deputy and a Hillsboro Police officer arrived at the scene to assist. Meyer became agitated and uncooperative while speaking with officers and again attempted to flee from the area. Meyer was taken into custody. During a search, suspected methamphetamine was reportedly located on Meyer’s person. As deputies were placing Meyer into the back seat of a patrol vehicle, Meyer head-butted a rear window on the patrol vehicle causing the window to shatter. Meyer was transported to a local hospital where he received medical attention and was later released. Meyer was then booked into the Montgomery County Jail on the charges of Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer, Methamphetamine Possession, and Criminal Damage to State Supported Property.

On Tuesday, April 25, at approximately 9:30 A.M., a Montgomery County deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on School St. near Anna St. in Hillsboro for multiple traffic violations. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, 43 year old Trevor M. Callahan, of Hillsboro, the deputy reportedly observed a firearm in the rear of the vehicle and discovered Callahan to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. The deputy conducted a search of the exterior of the vehicle utilizing his K9 partner which resulted in a positive alert for narcotics. A subsequent search of Callahan’s person resulted in locating amounts of suspected methamphetamine and heroin. Callahan was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked into jail for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of a Controlled Substance. The results of the traffic stop led to the Sheriff’s Office obtaining a search warrant for a residence on School Street in Hillsboro. Sheriff’s deputies along with the Illinois State Police South Central Illinois Drug Task Force executed the search warrant and found additional amounts of suspected methamphetamine and heroin. 59 year old Dirk D. Dodson, of Hillsboro, was located inside the residence and taken into custody for the charge of Possession of Methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, April 26, at approximately 6:40 A.M., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of vandalism at a construction site near Oconee Ave. and Matlock Rd. in rural Montgomery County. Deputies discovered multiple pieces of machinery and outbuildings had been damaged. The total damage to property was estimated to be $50,000. Physical evidence was discovered at the scene and an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.