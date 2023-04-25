Morrow Honored At GU Legacy Weekend

Pro football player Nicholas Morrow sees a lot of action on the football field, and he saw a lot of action this past weekend as the honoree at Greenville University’s first Legacy Weekend.

Morrow played football for the Panthers and will be entering his sixth season in the National Football League. He was with the Raiders four seasons, played for the Chicago Bears last season and recently signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Morrow’s busy weekend began Friday morning with him speaking at an Athletic Chapel Service and he attended a special reception at the SMART Center Friday night.

Saturday morning, Morrow was honored by Greenville Mayor George Barber.

After the presentation, Morrow told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel he was honored to have a day named for him and receive the key to the city. He said he never expected it and he’s humbled by the recognition. He said the weekend was a great experience and he enjoyed meeting new people and getting to know them.

Following the proclamation ceremony, Morrow helped to lead a free youth football clinic, at the GU field, which was attended by over 100 boys.

At Saturday night’s Legacy Weekend Celebrity Dinner the university retired Morrow’s Greenville University jersey number, 20.