Mulberry Grove School Board Election Numbers

In Tuesday’s election, voters in the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 School District were able to cast ballots for school board members. There were three open seats and three people ran – all incumbents.

In Bond County, Brooke Earnest received 112 votes, Nathan Mollett received 114, and Melody Helmkamp received 111.

Vote totals are unofficial. There are still outstanding vote-by-mail ballots that could come in and be counted if they were postmarked no later than Election Day.

County clerks must wait 14 days for vote-by-mail ballots to be delivered, and then can conduct the canvass.