Park Board Members Resigns

Residents in the Kingsbury Park District elected three board members in the April 4 election. Despite that, there is now a vacancy that will have to be filled on the board.

At Monday night’s park board meeting, David Henrichsmeyer submitted his resignation, effective immediately. He wrote that due to unforeseen life circumstances, he is no longer able to fulfill the duties required as a Kingsbury Park District Commissioner.

Henrichsmeyer was elected to a four-year term the spring of 2021.Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein said the board will have to appoint someone to complete Henrichsmeyer’s term.

After the April 4 election votes are canvassed by the county clerk, the three elected to the board can begin their new four-year terms. They include incumbents Barb Smith and B.J. Schneck, and new member Joellen Vohlken.