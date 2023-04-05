Pinckneyville Parents Arrested For Alleged First Degree Murder

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation have announced the arrests of 21-year-old Logan Hutchings and 21-year-old Sophia Kelly, both of Pinckneyville, for alleged First Degree Murder, a Class M Felony.

On June 12, last year, ISP DCI was requested by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Pinckneyville Police Department to investigate serious injuries sustained to a 3-month-old male infant. The infant had been admitted to a hospital in St. Louis and was discovered to have a skull fracture, along with multiple rib fractures. Prior to the arrival at the hospital, the infant had been in the care of Hutchings and Kelly, the infant’s parents, in Pinckneyville. On June 14, 2022, the infant was pronounced deceased at the hospital as a result of these injuries.

On April 4, 2023, the States Attorneys Appellate Prosecutors office charged both parents with three counts each of First-Degree Murder. Both Hutchings and Kelly were taken into custody by ISP agents and transported to the Washington County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond, 10% to apply.

ISP DCI was assisted by DCFS, ISP Crime Scene Services, Pinckneyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Appellate Prosecutors Office during this investigation. No further information is available at this time.