Plan Commission Hearing On April 17

The Greenville Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing Monday, April 17, on requests from the Kingsbury Park District.

The park district is planning to construct a new maintenance building at Jaycee Park, and is seeking to add “maintenance facility” as a conditional use in a commercial neighborhood zone, and wants a conditional use permit to operate the facility at 335 North Dewey Street.

There is a smaller shed currently at that location.

The hearing will be held at the Greenville Municipal Building, starting at 6 p.m. April 17.