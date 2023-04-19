Plan Commission Recommends Council Approve KPD Requests

Two requests from the Kingsbury Park District, pertaining to its plans to construct a new maintenance building, were approved by the Greenville Planning Commission Monday night.

The commission conducted two public hearings, then voted to recommend to the city council that it also grant the requests.

The district is seeking to add “maintenance facility” as a conditional use in a commercial neighborhood zone and is asking for a conditional use permit to operate the maintenance building.

The new structure will replace the old, small one at Jaycee Park. KPD Director Jerry Sauerwein said the new facility will be about 4,000 square feet in size, while the current one is only 625 square feet.

A fence will be erected at the maintenance compound, and Sauerwein said the district will tear down the small house located just east of the current maintenance shed. The park district owns that building.

The motions by the planning commission Monday night were approved 6-0. Blake Knox abstained. He was recently elected to the Greenville City Council. Knox submitted his resignation from the plan commission at the end of the meeting.

Bids for the new KPD building are being sought. They will be opened on April 26.