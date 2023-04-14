Rep. Wilhour Sets Additional “Traveling Office Hours”

State Representative Blaine Wilhour, of Beecher City, has announced additional Traveling Office Hours will be held Wednesday, April 19 in Carlyle, Centralia and Salem.

On Wednesday, April 19, Wilhour will be in the Case Halstead Library in Carlyle from 9 – 10:30 AM; at the Centralia City Hall on Locust Street from 11 AM to 12:30 PM; and at the Salem City Hall on Broadway from 2 to 4 PM.

To schedule a time to discuss issues or receive help with a state program, call the district office at 665-4109. You may also connect to the online office at RepWilhour.com.

The 110th District includes all or portions of Bond, Clay, Clinton, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Montgomery, and Richland Counties.