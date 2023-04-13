Reveals Plans For Small Downtown Motel

The Greenville City Council received plans Tuesday night from men planning to construct a new small motel near the downtown area.

Breck Nelson and Charles McPherson spoke to the council about the proposed project.

Nelson described what was on the drawings he presented to the council.

104 South First Street. Old building removed. It will be an eleven-room motel, with nine king rooms and two suites. There will be a gathering room and a small pub on the corner, where food would be served. Nelson said the architecture style will be mid-century with a modern flair. A courtyard area will be contained behind a privacy fence. He said the property would also be good for events like wedding receptions, etc.

Nelson advised the proposed motel project would cost about $2.2 million. He said he would like to work with the city on a TIF agreement and loans. Discussions will also have to occur with the city about parking.

According to Nelson, he would like to see work on the building begin in the early fall with the goal of opening in at least eight months after that. He reported the room rate would probably be around $100.