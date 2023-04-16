Saturday Thunderstorms Impact WGEL Area

A line of strong thunderstorms pushed their way through southeastern Missouri Saturday afternoon and eventually into the WGEL listening area by the evening and nighttime hours.

The region was blanketed by a tornado watch for much of the afternoon and evening. For a time, Bond County was under a tornado warning. Overall, our listening area was a patchwork of a variety of watches and warnings, with some counties having multiple of each simultaneously.

The primary threat in the storm system was strong wind, including potential tornadoes, and hail. Though, thankfully, we haven’t fielded any reports of significant weather-related damage.

While rain continued into the night, the severe weather had moved out of our area for the most part by 8:45 PM.