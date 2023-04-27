Scholar Bowl Blue Jays Regional Champions Again

The Greenville Blue Jays Scholar Bowl team has claimed another regional championship.

Playing Wednesday in the Hillsboro Regional, the Blue Jays won three matches for the title.

They defeated Piasa 310-145, the dominated Gillespie 310-100.

In the championship round, the Jays faced Hillsboro. It was a close match as Greenville led by just 15 points at half, with both teams answered six toss-ups correctly. In the second half, the Jays pulled ahead, outscoring the Dragons 60-20 on toss-ups. The final score was 305 to 200.

Greenville players were Lucas Wall. Elijah Sears, Wynn Wilson, Eli Ennen, Jonas Busby, Carston Plant, Jensen Cartwright, and Selah Field.

The Blue Jays advance to the IESA sectional round, going up against three other teams. Two of them are O’Fallon Fulton and Toledo-Cumberland. The fourth team is not known yet, and the location of the sectional is still to be determined.

The 2023 Greenville Blue Jays have continued the big success of the program, after Greenville went to the state tournament last season.

Head Coach of the Jays is Susan Corbus and she is assisted by Jared Busby.