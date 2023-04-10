Senior Center Starting Book Club

A book club for senior citizens is being formed at the Bond county Senior Center in Greenville.

Lis Ward, program coordinator at the senior center, said the club’s first meeting will be at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, April 19. The first book is called “A Thousand Splendid Suns”. They plan to meet once a month and feature many different books. Lis said the idea came from a presentation the library recently gave at the senior center. Those interested in attending will need to call the senior center to hold a spot and make sure you have a book. You’ll need a library card, but the center can help you obtain one if needed.

The club is open to women and men.

You can contact the senior center at 664-1465.