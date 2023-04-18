Single Car Accident Injures Donnellson Man Saturday

A Donnellson man was injured when his car overturned in rain Saturday night on Illinois Rt. 127, near Shady Grove Avenue, northwest of Greenville.

Eric L. Schmitt, age 25, of rural Donnellson, was the driver of the car. He was transported by Rural Med Ambulance to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department was notified about 9:15 p.m. Saturday. A deputy reported Schmitt was driving southbound on Rt. 127, while it was raining, when the unit went off the highway and overturned multiple times and struck a utility pole.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, the car was on its top with Schmitt still inside. The driver was able to crawl out through a rear glass hatch.

The vehicle received extensive damage. Ameren was contacted to check on damage to the utility pole.