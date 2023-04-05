St. Elmo Man Federally Indicted

Dax Baldridge, age 46, of St. Elmo, faces a 15-count federal indictment in regards to a standoff he had with law enforcement officers in October of 2022.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Illinois states a federal grand jury returned the indictment with several assault and firearms charges after Baldridge allegedly fired a weapon at federal law enforcement agents.

They were attempting to serve a warrant, in Fayette County near Wright’s Corner, on Baldridge. The warrant was for failure to appear in court.

Federal agents were assisted by Fayette County deputies.

After a 10-hour standoff, Baldridge was taken into custody, with no injuries reported.

There are seven counts of assault of a federal officer, seven counts for using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.